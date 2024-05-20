BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 828 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $784,486,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 29,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,889. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.02. The company had a trading volume of 423,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,251. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

