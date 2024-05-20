Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 3% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $8.27 or 0.00012259 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $110.04 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00053911 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

