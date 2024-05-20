MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.71 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.86. The stock had a trading volume of 710,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,943. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

