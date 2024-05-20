BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $2,221,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.64.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.69. 118,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,902. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $4,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,566,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $4,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at $71,566,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,883,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,618 shares of company stock valued at $29,564,319. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

