MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.75. 1,614,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,513,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

