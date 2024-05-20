BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 40,520 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.10% of Belden at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Belden by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,069. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.