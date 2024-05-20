MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 63.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.4 %

INGR traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $119.21. 31,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $122.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,779 shares of company stock worth $8,218,681. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

