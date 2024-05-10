Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 13,275 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 63.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,434,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCRX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.