7,850 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after buying an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Moderna by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $3.93 on Friday, reaching $118.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,740. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

