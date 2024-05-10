Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

AFRM stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $67,310,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,506,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,569,000 after purchasing an additional 769,843 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after buying an additional 749,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $20,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

