Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

EVRI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 415,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $645.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.09. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at $397,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,000. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

