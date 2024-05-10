Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.12. 150,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.66. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $137.25.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

