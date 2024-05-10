Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Raised to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ PLL traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,146. The firm has a market cap of $251.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $65.72.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of ($7.31) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,625 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

