ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PRQR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 85,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.30.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 431.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. Analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.