BMO Capital Markets Boosts Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $23.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

AY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.22. 1,207,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,354. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,927,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,915,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,324,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,294,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $24,218,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 990,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 241,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $15,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

