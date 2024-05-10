Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 112.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 77.0% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

FRST stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $42,408.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,049.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,631 in the last 90 days. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

