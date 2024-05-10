Outfitter Financial LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gladstone Investment comprises 2.6% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Gladstone Investment worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 612.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Friday.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 35,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,386. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $519.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 80.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

