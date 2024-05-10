Geneva Capital Management LLC Buys 9,472 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

MPWR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $708.10. 53,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,753. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $678.69 and its 200 day moving average is $622.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $31,066,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

