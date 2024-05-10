Immersion Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the software maker on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

IMMR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.30. 260,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,895. Immersion has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $263.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.30. Immersion had a net margin of 100.17% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Immersion will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMMR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

