Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Sweetgreen stock traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. 12,789,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,441. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 2.22. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $949,976.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,356,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,933 in the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

