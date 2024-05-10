Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Raised to $9.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Playtika Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of PLTK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 451,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,877. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Playtika has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Playtika by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Playtika by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

