Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Dwight Eric Smith Buys 500 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Dwight Eric Smith acquired 500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dwight Eric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Dwight Eric Smith purchased 500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,075.00.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.25. 12,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,149. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

