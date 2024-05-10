Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 5,405 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 4.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $60,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $166.49. 1,489,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,786,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $166.81.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

