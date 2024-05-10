Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Issues Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.27, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.90 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 577.16% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.
Unisys Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of UIS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 246,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,614. The stock has a market cap of $330.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. Unisys has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
About Unisys
