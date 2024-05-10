Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.43.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$39.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.51. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.05). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of C$169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.00 million. Analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

