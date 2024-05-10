AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Acumen Capital downgraded AutoCanada from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark set a C$35.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

ACQ stock opened at C$21.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.34. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$15.14 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$497.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$564,865.52. Insiders purchased 34,650 shares of company stock worth $885,855 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

