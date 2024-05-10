Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Lowered to C$48.50 at Scotiabank

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$48.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.06.

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$43.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$24.55 and a 1 year high of C$51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80. In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,643.80. Also, Director Robert George Blackadar acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$74,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $149,693. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

