The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target to $8.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.25 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX opened at $6.47 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $616.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 107,090 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

