NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$18.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFI. National Bankshares raised their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.33.

Get NFI Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFI Group

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI opened at C$14.07 on Monday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$8.35 and a 1 year high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,846.90. In other news, Director Colin Robertson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$582,375.00. Also, Director Richard Paul Davies purchased 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. Insiders purchased a total of 64,228 shares of company stock valued at $734,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.