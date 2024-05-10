Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

TSE:CS opened at C$10.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.98. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The stock has a market cap of C$7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Corporate insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

