AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $85.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $60.85 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

