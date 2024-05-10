Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Alignment Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 348,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 91,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

