Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

NCDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. ( NYSE:NCDL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

