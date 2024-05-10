bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) versus Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Head to Head Survey

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bluebird bio and Athira Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $21.73 million 5.64 -$266.58 million ($0.74) -1.51 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$117.67 million ($3.09) -0.72

Athira Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.4% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of bluebird bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Athira Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares bluebird bio and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -419.64% -34.32% -14.44% Athira Pharma N/A -69.11% -59.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for bluebird bio and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 1 6 4 0 2.27 Athira Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

bluebird bio presently has a consensus target price of $5.74, indicating a potential upside of 412.90%. Athira Pharma has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 440.54%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Risk and Volatility

bluebird bio has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athira Pharma has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats bluebird bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's clinical development programs include HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has license agreement with Orchard Therapeutics Limited. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies. The company's product pipeline includes ATH-1020, an orally available brain-penetrant small molecule designed to enhance the HGF/MET system that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat neuropathic pain and neurodegenerative diseases; and ATH-1105, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is a preclinical model for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. In addition, it has a license agreement with Washington State University to offer for sale products covered by certain licensed patents, including dihexa, the chemical compound into which fosgonimeton metabolizes following administration; and collaboration and grant agreement with National Institutes of Health Grant to support ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trial for fosgonimeton. The company was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. Athira Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

