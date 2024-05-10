Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 723,602 shares of company stock worth $9,607,432 in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 354.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 39,962 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 33.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

