MasTec, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for MasTec in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

MTZ stock opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in MasTec by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

