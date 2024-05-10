Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO opened at $76.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $95.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,024,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $15,512,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

