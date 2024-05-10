Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.13.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SIMO
Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,024,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $15,512,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.