Financial Review: California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) vs. Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy and California Resources are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gulfport Energy and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gulfport Energy and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 28.38 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -22.30 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Summary

California Resources beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

