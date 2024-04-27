Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 646 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $260,761,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6,362.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,236,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 103.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 18.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $48,735,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.2 %

CARR traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. 6,684,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,700. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.