Morgan Stanley Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $135.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ VC traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $114.08. The company had a trading volume of 100,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. Visteon has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $159.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Visteon by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Visteon by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

