Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.16 and its 200-day moving average is $436.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

