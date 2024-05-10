Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$151.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTC.A. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$144.63.
In other news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
