NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21), Zacks reports. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $6.25. 7,260,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,809. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SMR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.