ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.19. 181,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.14. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $89.77 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESCO Technologies

In other news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

