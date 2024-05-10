Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

RBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

NYSE RBLX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. 18,126,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,141. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 512,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,338. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Roblox by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

