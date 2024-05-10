Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $218.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $12.75 on Friday, reaching $164.78. 2,421,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.63. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $331.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after acquiring an additional 96,390 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 144,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

