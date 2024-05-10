445 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,305,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $516.29. The company had a trading volume of 204,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,311. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $514.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $382.70 and a one year high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.