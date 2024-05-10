Stifel Nicolaus Trims HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Target Price to C$3.75

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLS Therapeutics
HLS Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %
HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.05). HLS Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.65%. The business had revenue of C$21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HLS Therapeutics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.