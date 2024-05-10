Stifel Nicolaus Trims HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Target Price to C$3.75

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$3.34 and a 12 month high of C$7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$127.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.17.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.05). HLS Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.65%. The business had revenue of C$21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.