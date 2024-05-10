Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at TD Cowen

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $123.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Get Natera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $9.94 on Friday, hitting $105.49. 2,748,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,910. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $108.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,821,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,334,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,821,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,750 shares of company stock worth $31,864,820. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,199,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 91,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $788,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natera by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.