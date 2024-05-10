Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $99.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. 2,267,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,739. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

